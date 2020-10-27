Home sales up in Chattanooga region

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 9 minutes ago

The u-s commerce department reports new home sales across the u-s are slightly down in september.

News 12's dorothy sherman takes a look at what home sales in general are doing in the chattanooga region.

Dorothy sherman: "while seeing some dips, according to the greater chattanooga association of realtors home sales in general up compared to last year."

Greater chattanooga association of realtors president brandi pearl thompson says home sales are up even in the coronavirus pandemic.

Greater chattanooga association of realtors president brandi pearl thompson: "what we're seeing from the pandemic is we're getting an immigration wave of people wanting to move into the area due to the cost of living.

Also the climate here from the pandemic.

The ability to purchase a home here our houses are still affordable when you're comparing it to california and new york and other places."

Currently, it's a seller's market.

And thompson says they are seeing more houses being sold before hitting the market.

"there's a lot of networking amongst realtors and amongst people that are saying hey i've got someone looking for this do you have that oh i have a seller who has that home, but they're not quite done with it, hey we really need a house can we see it.

So what we're seeing is by the time sometimes it actually goes on the mls or synciates out to realtors zillow and the major sites.

It may aready be under contract.

So what you're seeing in this market is more importance of using a realtor than any other time i would say since i've been licensed in the last 15 years."

Nationally, commerce department numbers show a new home sales dip in september they are still higher than 20-19.

Dorothy sherman: "in chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news 12 now."

