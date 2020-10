Infantry Day: Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper pay tribute at National War Memorial

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper paid tribute at National War Memorial on 74th Infantry Day on October 27.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India.

Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper are in India to participate in third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.