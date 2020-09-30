Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crooks Stole Million Dollars Worth Of Medical Supplies From Coral Springs Company

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Crooks Stole Million Dollars Worth Of Medical Supplies From Coral Springs Company

Crooks Stole Million Dollars Worth Of Medical Supplies From Coral Springs Company

Medical supplies included special medical grade gloves destined for hospitals and clinics.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Million Dollars Worth Of Medical Supplies, Gloves Stolen From Coral Springs Company

More than a million dollars worth of medical-grade gloves and other medical supplies destined for...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bartender Emergency Assistance Program to help struggling bartenders [Video]

Bartender Emergency Assistance Program to help struggling bartenders

Thousands of bartenders who are still out of work are getting some much needed help. Thanks to money from alcohol supplies and individual donors, The United States Bartenders' Guild created the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
'100 Faces Of War' At Coral Springs Museum Of Art [Video]

'100 Faces Of War' At Coral Springs Museum Of Art

A powerful traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian is being featured at the Coral Springs Museum of Art.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:21Published
Tucson Value Teachers buy medical supplies for local teachers [Video]

Tucson Value Teachers buy medical supplies for local teachers

Tucson Value Teachers have purchased medical supplies for local teachers.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:49Published