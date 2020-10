Nicole Kidman Sings Cover of 'Dream a Little Dream of Me' for The Undoing Opening Titles



"I can't do with my voice what I can do when I act, and that's very frustrating," Nicole Kidman has said about her singing abilities Credit: People Duration: 01:34 Published 15 hours ago

Behind the scenes: Nicole Kidman March 2016



Behind the scenes: Nicole Kidman March 2016 Credit: Harper's Bazaar Duration: 01:30 Published 1 day ago