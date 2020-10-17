Global  
 

COVID-19: 78% of active cases present in 10 states, UTs, informs Health Ministry

During press conference held on October 27, Secretary of Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan said, "78 per cent of active cases are present in 10 states and UTs.

58% of new deaths reported in five States and Union Territories (Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka), in the last 24 hours.

During the festival season, cases have increased in Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi."


