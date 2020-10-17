COVID-19: 78% of active cases present in 10 states, UTs, informs Health Ministry

The air quality of national capital is continuously deteriorating with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index was again in 'very poor' category at several locations in the national capital on November 01. Thick layer of smog enveloped in Delhi related to which residents raised their concerns. Delhi Government has launched campaigns like - 'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to combat the problems of air pollution.
A minor boy who was studying in Delhi and went missing from there, was reunited with his parents on October 31 after a year, with the help of Poonch district's childline and police. District's Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav said, "He was studying in a madrasa in Delhi and went missing from there. He was reunited with his parents today. Poonch Childline and police played a great role. We had received assistance from Delhi and Gujarat in tracing him."
A fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Nala Sopara area of Maharashtra on October 31. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde inaugurated India's first-ever E-resource centre Nyay Kaushal on October 31. The centre was inaugurated at Judicial Officers Training Institute in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Nyay Kaushal will facilitate e-filling of cases in Supreme Court, any High court and district courts across the country. "We tried to let the SC function in a restricted way but realised it wasn't possible to safely continue court in that way... The pandemic was something as if heaven fell," Bobde said at the event.
BJP workers clashed with police in Howrah district of West Bengal on Thursday over the death of a party worker. BJP workers were seen trying to scale the closed gates of the police station leading to a scuffle with the force personnel on duty. The BJP had called a 12-hour bandh in Bagnan assembly constituency area against the killing of its worker Kinkar Majhi, who succumbed to his bullet injuries on Wednesday. They were denied permission to hold a rally which led to the scuffle with the police. Trouble began when BJP Yuva Morcha state president and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan went inside the Bagnan police station to talk to senior officers after the saffron party was denied permission to take out the rally. BJP workers blocked roads and burnt tyres to register their protest against the killing. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
Rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Many areas in the city witnessed severe waterlogging. India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the southwest monsoon finally withdrew from the entire country. With this the northeast monsoon, a phenomenon that brings rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala during October to December, commenced. "Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (is) very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days with isolated heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu during the next two days and over south Kerala during the next 24 hours," the IMD said. Dry weather is expected over the rest of the country during the next four to five days. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:22Published
A police personnel was arrested for allegedly burning infant with cigarettes in Chhattisgarh's Balod. Police said the accused was arrested after victim's mother filed a complaint against the accused. "A complaint was lodged by the victim's mother against the accused, after which a case was registered. Further investigation is on," a police official said.
India reported a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087..