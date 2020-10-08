Global  
 

McDonald's Franchisees Are More Optimistic

Business Insider reports that McDonald's franchisees are optimistic about the future of the business.

The franchisees optimism is higher than it has been in years, according to Kalinowski Equity Research's quarterly survey.

McDonald's sales have been driven by speciality meals and new items like Spicy McNuggets.

The fast-food giant has also profited from sit-down restaurants' struggles.


The McRib, McDonald's fan favorite barbecue sandwich is making a comeback very soon

 McDonald's iconic barbecue sandwich, the McRib, is set to return for a limited time starting Dec. 2.
McDonald's McRib is coming back: Barbecue sandwich will be available nationwide for the first time since 2012

 When is the McRib back in 2020? McDonald's barbecue pork sandwich returns to restaurants nationwide Dec. 2, later than in past years amid coronavirus.
McDonald's Adds New Baked Goods for First Time in Nearly a Decade

McDonald's Adds New Baked Goods for First Time in Nearly a Decade

An apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll are joining the McCafé menu.

McDonald's franchisees are more optimistic than they've been in years, as analysts predict 20% of independent restaurants will close across America

McDonald's Travis Scott and J Balvin Meals, as well as the success of spicy chicken nuggets, drove
