Nottingham prepares for highest band of Covid-19 restrictions

Residents in Nottingham and surrounding boroughs have been urged to keepshowing “resilience” ahead of new Tier 3 controls coming into force.
TougherCovid-19 rules for Nottingham city and the Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffeborough council areas will come into force on Thursday, with finer details ofthe measures expected to be outlined later on Tuesday.
Liverpool City Region has become the first area of England to be placed in thetoughest tier of coronavirus restrictions, in a bid to reduce the virus'sinfection rate. The measures were imposed following rising hospitaladmissions, with reports suggesting intensive care units are reaching morethan 90% capacity.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed Liverpool City will move into the "very high" alert level on Wednesday, and will see pubs, bars, gyms and casinos among the businesses to close.
Hundreds of thousands more people are preparing for the imposition of toughestcoronavirus restrictions.as talks continue between the Government and localleaders. Parts of Nottinghamshire look set to be the next to enter the highestTier 3 alert level in England. Local politicians have indicated that theyexpect the new measures could come into force as early as Wednesday. Thecouncil in Warrington in Cheshire has already said it will be joining Tier 3on Thursday, following suit of the likes of South Yorkshire, Liverpool City,Greater Manchester and Lancashire.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay has addressed the continuity of financial support for Greater Manchester. He states Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was seeking an agreement on better terms than other areas.
Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Another 1.5 million people in England will be placed under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions this weekend as Lancashire moves into Tier 3. TheGovernment announced further measures to stem the “unrelenting rise” inCovid-19 cases in the North West county amid a furious row over restrictionsin Greater Manchester.
More than a million people in South Yorkshire are living under the strictestcoronavirus rules after the region moved into the Tier 3 controls as healthofficials battle to stem the spread of the disease.
Sheffield City Region Mayor, Dan Jarvis, has called for more clarity on how to move out of Tier 3 restrictions. His comments came as South Yorkshire was placed under the more stringent measures amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.