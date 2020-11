McTominay: Van de Beek needs time to adapt Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:39s - Published 5 days ago McTominay: Van de Beek needs time to adapt Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay says there is no need to panic about the lack of game time new signing Donny van de Beek is getting. 0

