McDonald's Franchisees Are More Optimistic

Business Insider reports that McDonald's franchisees are optimistic about the future of the business.

The franchisees optimism is higher than it has been in years, according to Kalinowski Equity Research's quarterly survey.

McDonald's sales have been driven by speciality meals and new items like Spicy McNuggets.

The fast-food giant has also profited from sit-down restaurants' struggles.