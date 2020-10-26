US military personnel vote from Qatar base

💚🎶 DutyFree @ProjectLincoln 🌴 There comes a time in everyone's life when you have to be able to discern the truth from lies, e… https://t.co/opa6v8pcyK 20 minutes ago

D.theNanah.Herndon @chelseahandler The only people that should be voting by mail are the elderly, those with physical disabilities, an… https://t.co/18iM8e9gKH 35 minutes ago

Gary A. Kline Now that the US Supreme Court has disenfranchised countless Wisconsin military personnel voting from overseas, it i… https://t.co/b0b5cFO5fy 6 hours ago

Jackie Sager @PotrzeA @EWErickson @jim_newell States have clear deadlines for when the last feasible day is to mail in your ball… https://t.co/8JoFtSJq96 10 hours ago

Behaviorizing Fascism 👣 🧠 A reminder that @realDonaldTrump is standing idly by while military personnel, civil servants, etc. are suffering f… https://t.co/RHLxNcgKvt 1 day ago

vacaville66 RT @JamesDeNofrio: Veterans have been largely MIA from 2020 campaign talking point. Don’t forget before COVID 19 an estimated 22 Veterans &… 2 days ago

James DeNofrio Veterans have been largely MIA from 2020 campaign talking point. Don’t forget before COVID 19 an estimated 22 Veter… https://t.co/hQYsjHHNxc 2 days ago