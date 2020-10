The Midnight Sky on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix science fiction movie The Midnight Sky, directed by George Clooney.

It stars George Clooney, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Demián Bichir.

The Midnight Sky Release Date: December 23, 2020 on Netflix After you watch The Midnight Sky let us know your review.

