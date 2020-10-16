Trump supporters drive to U.S. embassy in Jerusalem

Global  
 

Duration: 01:22s - Published
Waving U.S. flags and beeping their horns, a car convoy carrying Republicans living in Israel, made its way on Tuesday to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem in a show of support for Donald Trump and his party, bringing the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel a week before the U.S. election,

Both Republicans and Democrats have been campaigning in Israel for the past several weeks, targeting American-Israelis who live abroad.

Votes everywhere are precious.

Israel is in focus because many dual nationality American-Israelis are registered in swing states such as Florida and Pennsylvania, which could help decide the race.

Republican President Donald Trump has had an outsized influence in Israel during his term in office, delighting many in Israel by recognizing Jerusalem as its capital and moving the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, a move that angered Palestinians.

The parties' estimates of the number of eligible dual citizens resident in Israel range between 100,000 to 300,000.




This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets [Video]

This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets

"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Democrats are also targeting American-Israelis. They arranged a 40% discount with the courier service DHL for voters whose home states require overseas ballots to be sent by mail. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:07Published

