One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Netflix Announces an 'Assassin's Creed' Live-Action TV Drama Series
Netflix Announces an 'Assassin's Creed' Live-Action TV Drama Series
Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:20s - Published
6 minutes ago
Assassin's Creed is Coming to Netflix.
‘Assassin’s Creed’ Live-Action TV Series in the Works at Netflix
Netflix is developing a live-action “Assassin’s Creed” TV series as part of a new deal with...
The Wrap - Published
3 hours ago
Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph
•
Upworthy
Netflix is developing a live-action 'Assassin's Creed' series with Ubisoft
Sharpen your hidden blades and pull up your hoods: Ubisoft and Netflix announced that a live-action...
Mashable - Published
1 hour ago
Also reported by •
USATODAY.com
•
Indian Express
