Several ATM Explosions Overnight In Philadelphia
It comes after a night of looting and protests following a fatal police shooting.
ATM Explosion In West Philadelphia, Cash Box TakenThe blast happened outside of Sammy's Sports Bar at 50th and Market Streets, around 1 a.m. Monday.
Wanted 'ATM thief' injured during encounter by Delhi Police Special CellA wanted ATM thief injured during an encounter by Delhi Police Special Cell on October 22. "One person injured during an encounter by Special Cell near Anand Vihar last night. He is a wanted criminal..