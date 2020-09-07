Gary Neville: Government keeps changing tactics on coronavirus
Former footballer Gary Neville likens the coronavirus restrictions to afootball manager changing tactics with every match.
He criticises theGovernment's handling of the pandemic, saying the people of Manchester 'wantto be treated fairly'.
Neville said the people of Greater Manchester wereproud of local leaders who clashed with the Government over funding as theregion was placed into Tier 3 last week.