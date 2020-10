Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:53s - Published 7 minutes ago Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police Police said the victim, Walter Wallace Jr., "advanced towards" officers with a knife, but it's not clear in bystander video. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police: Police said the victim, Walter Wallace Jr.… 6 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police: Police said the victim, Walter… https://t.co/jRLhoLdvle 6 minutes ago Kevin Whilock What kind of people are they that love violent protest, who damage & loot property? It's just destroying more lives… https://t.co/gEQCRfR984 6 hours ago Ak12 2020❌ RT @kwilliam111: #PremierLeague need to explain why they support this violent group - Truck driver runs over a cop and protesters pelt poli… 8 hours ago kwilliam #PremierLeague need to explain why they support this violent group - Truck driver runs over a cop and protesters pe… https://t.co/exFjUEXXzr 9 hours ago everyday life in the bahamas Joy Reid, from MSNBC .. said BLM are not violent. Watch them once again blame these violent riots on "nazis". https://t.co/WTDSGwxFfn 10 hours ago