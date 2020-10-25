Global  
 

Poles continue to protest over near-total abortion ban

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Last week's ruling by the country’s constitutional court means abortions may soon be legal only in extreme cases - including rape or incest.


Scuffles with police as Poles protest in front of churches against near-total ban on abortion

Police in Poland's capital Warsaw scuffled with protesters as demonstrations, which followed a ruling...
SBS - Published

Abortion rights protesters block streets near ruling party leader's house

Tens of thousands of Poles blocked city streets in cars, on bicycles, and on foot, on the fifth day...
SBS - Published


Abortion rights protests block Poland's streets [Video]

Tens of thousands of Poles blocked city streets in cars, on bicycles and on foot on Monday on the fifth day of protests against a Constitutional Court ruling that amounts to a near-total ban on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published
Poles protest at churches over near-total abortion ban [Video]

Police in Poland's capital Warsaw scuffled with protesters as demonstrations, which followed a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal imposing a near-total ban on abortion, moved outside churches on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published