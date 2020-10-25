|
Poles continue to protest over near-total abortion ban
Poles continue to protest over near-total abortion ban
Last week's ruling by the country’s constitutional court means abortions may soon be legal only in extreme cases - including rape or incest.
Police in Poland's capital Warsaw scuffled with protesters as demonstrations, which followed a ruling...
SBS - Published
Tens of thousands of Poles blocked city streets in cars, on bicycles, and on foot, on the fifth day...
SBS - Published
Abortion rights protests block Poland's streets
Tens of thousands of Poles blocked city streets in cars, on bicycles and on foot on Monday on the fifth day of protests against a Constitutional Court ruling that amounts to a near-total ban on..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Poles protest at churches over near-total abortion ban
Police in Poland's capital Warsaw scuffled with protesters as demonstrations, which followed a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal imposing a near-total ban on abortion, moved outside churches on..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59Published
