New NASA Findings Confirm Presence of Water on the Moon

"Something is generating the water, and something must be trapping it there.”



Related videos from verified sources NASA's SOFIA discovers water on the sunlit surface of Moon, could help astronauts on mission



Possibility of life on the Moon has always intrigued the scientists and researchers. Until a decade ago, the Moon was believed to be absolutely dry when a series of findings suggested that our nearest.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:09 Published 11 hours ago NASA Finds Fresh Ice in "Tiger Stripe" Moon's North



SATURN'S MOON ENCELADUS — Scientists have found evidence that increases the chances of alien life being found on Saturn's sixth-largest moon; an icy ball called Enceladus. NASA scientists used.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:20 Published on September 24, 2020