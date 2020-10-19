Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden: We can and we will control this virus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Joe Biden: We can and we will control this virus

Joe Biden: We can and we will control this virus

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a speech in Warm Springs,Georgia on Tuesday which largely focused on the reality Americans currentlyface amid the pandemic.

He said: "We can and will control this virus.

Aspresident, I will never wave the white flag of surrender".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Ten pivotal moments of the U.S. election year [Video]

Ten pivotal moments of the U.S. election year

[NFA] From Trump’s ‘bleach’ moment to Biden’s early campaigning, here are ten top moments that have shaped a dizzying election year. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 04:07Published

84-year-old Ohio man assaulted for having Biden campaign sign in his yard

 A neighbor told a deputy that the 84-year-old man had been punched and kicked days after the suspect confronted the man for a Biden sign in his yard.
 
USATODAY.com

Trump Wants to Pick Off Nevada. But Biden Is Holding a Lead, Our Poll Shows.

 Joe Biden has a six-point advantage in the latest New York Times/Siena College poll of Nevada, where unemployment has soared amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Ben Jealous on the growing gender gap among Black voters

 Although the vast majority of African American voters vote Democrat, there is a widening gender gap between Black men and women. Ben Jealous, the president of..
CBS News

Democrats Are Poised to Expand House Majority in GOP Turf

 House Democrats are training their resources on once-solid Republican footholds in affluent suburban districts where voters feel alienated by President Trump.
NYTimes.com
Trump supporters drive to U.S. embassy in Jerusalem [Video]

Trump supporters drive to U.S. embassy in Jerusalem

Waving U.S. flags and beeping their horns, a car convoy carrying Republicans living in Israel, made its way on Tuesday to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem in a show of support for Donald Trump and his party, bringing the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel a week before the U.S. election,

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:22Published

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Fact check: Florida, Georgia, Idaho, South Dakota, Tennessee don't require masks statewide

 A viral meme claiming five states are now "mask-free" is partly false. There are local rules in place about face coverings.
USATODAY.com

Election live updates: Biden heads to Georgia as Trump turns to Midwest

 Tuesday marks one week before Election Day, as some form of voting is already underway in all 50 states.
CBS News
KFC Brings Back Its Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs [Video]

KFC Brings Back Its Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs

It is once again being made in partnership with Enviro-Log, an environmentally-conscious company based in Georgia.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Warm Springs, Georgia City in the United States

Related news from verified sources

Investing legend Byron Wien says the stock market will respond favorably to Joe Biden's climate and foreign relations policies

Some investors are concerned that Biden's tax policies may hurt stocks in the long term, but Wien...
Business Insider - Published

EU-US Cooperation On Asia – Analysis

EU-US Cooperation On Asia – Analysis By Fraser Cameron How will a Biden administration seek to work with the EU on Asia? Assuming...
Eurasia Review - Published

Trump Must Up His Game For The Next Debate – OpEd

Trump Must Up His Game For The Next Debate – OpEd President Trump is masterful at his rallies. I’ve never seen anyone work a crowd better. Able to...
Eurasia Review - Published


Tweets about this

swoops36

K RT @tribelaw: .@ADL: “2 yrs ago on this day, a heavily armed white supremacist entered the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh an… 14 seconds ago

deejay90192

#VoteBidenHarris For Pres & VP 😎💛🥁 RT @TDucklo: VP Biden demonstrating what it sounds like to lead a nation in crisis: “Well, I’m here to tell you we can and will get control… 20 seconds ago

FredSim06656137

Fred Simpson RT @FredSim06656137: @cher @HillaryClinton Well I sure couldn't do that with the kind of control freak radical that Hilary and so many Demo… 2 minutes ago

FredSim06656137

Fred Simpson @cher @HillaryClinton Well I sure couldn't do that with the kind of control freak radical that Hilary and so many D… https://t.co/fRxwdbsYGx 2 minutes ago

kcoleytx

Kim Coley RT @bennyjohnson: Joe Biden did everything in his power to slander Clarence Thomas & destroy his career. Thomas is now firmly in control o… 2 minutes ago

januaryjp1

jmac🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🐕🐩🐾🌊🌊 RT @ifindkarma: "We’re not going to control the pandemic.” Mark Meadows & Donald Trump “Joe Biden listens to scientists and experts. He wi… 4 minutes ago

OnlineGameGuy1

JDH RT @elenochle: MSM: Far right conspiracy theorists promote baseless claim pedo elites have blackmail and control politicians worldwide and… 4 minutes ago

junemcallister3

june mcallister RT @ccinthemiddle: Biden/Harris will add 3% Federal real estate tax above your state & local property taxes. They’ll repeal Trump tax cut… 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh [Video]

Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh

One of the highlights of the latest edition of the India-US 2+2 dialogue was the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement. The pact, signed during the visit of US Secretaries of State..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:01Published
Jon Huertas Teases 'This Is Us' Season Five [Video]

Jon Huertas Teases 'This Is Us' Season Five

Ahead of the two-hour premiere of "This Is Us", Jon Huertas tell ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante what fans can expect in season five, including a closer look at the love story between Rebecca and Miguel...

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:07Published
How can you win the US Election? [Video]

How can you win the US Election?

Sky's Sarah Hewson explains what Donald Trump and Joe Biden will have to do if they want the keys to the White House from 2021.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:03Published