Joe Biden: We can and we will control this virus
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a speech in Warm Springs, Georgia on Tuesday which largely focused on the reality Americans currentlyface amid the pandemic.
He said: "We can and will control this virus.
Aspresident, I will never wave the white flag of surrender".
