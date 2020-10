Karlie Kloss Took a Very Clear Stand Against the Trumps Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:42s - Published 4 minutes ago Karlie Kloss Took a Very Clear Stand Against the Trumps Kloss's sister-in-law may be Ivanka Trump, but the model will "#voteBLUE." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this TheJavaJunkie🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 @IvankaTrump @jaredkushner #VoteTheMFOutOfTheWH Karlie Kloss Took a Very Clear Stand Against the Trumps https://t.co/vvN8d4IC47 38 minutes ago SraVonClaus Thank you, @karliekloss ! God bless! Karlie Kloss Took a Very Clear Stand Against the Trumps https://t.co/VKsChSuQ6D 1 hour ago