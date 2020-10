JPD calls in reinforcements to fight violent crime Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:07s - Published 4 days ago JPD calls in reinforcements to fight violent crime 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SMARTEST HUNTER HAS THE STORY.AROUND 9:00 A.M. JACKSON POLICECHIEF JAMES DAVIS HELD A PRESSCONFERENCE WITH SEVERAL MEMBERSOF OTHER LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENTAGENCIES TO ANNOUNCE PROJECTUNITY AND INITIATIVE TO PUT MOREBOOTS ON THE GROUND IN THE CITYOF JACKSON TO HELP CURB THEVIOLENCE THE MEN AND WOMEN THATYOU SEE BEHIND ME.ARE THE BOOTS ON THE GROUND?THOSE ARE THE ONES THAT’LL BEOUT?GETTING THE BAD GUYS OFF THESTREETS.THOSE ARE THE ONES WHO WILL BEOUT DEVELOPING CASES.JPD ALONG WITH INDIVIDUALS FROMTHE HINDS COUNTY SHERIFF’SOFFICE, MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAYPATROL, MISSISSIPPI BUREAU OFNARCOTICS AND THE DISTRICTATTORNEY’S OFFICE WERE ON HANDTO LEND THEIR SUPPORT.WE ARE READY.WE ARE COMMITTED TO PROVIDINGRESOURCES MANPOWER WHATEVER ITTAKES TO ASSIST THE JACKSONPOLICE DEPARTMENT IN REDUCINGTHIS VIOLENT CRIME HAVEN SUCCESSOF THE YOU S ATTORNEY’S OFFICEWILL HELP WITH JPD PROCESSINGCASES, BUT WE’RE NOT PROVIDEADDITIONA BOOTS ON THE GROUNDDISTRICT ATTORNEY.JODY OWENS IS SAYS JPD HAS THEHIGHEST MURDER ASSAULT OF RATEIN THE COUNTRY, BUT THEY NEEDMORE HELP.YOU CAN’T DO IT WITHOUT YOURHELP.WE NEED PEOPLE WILLING TO COMEFORWARD AND THE TESTIFY BUT APARTICULAR REPORT CRIMES WHENYOU SEE THEM OCCURRING CHIEFDAVIS SAYS THEY ALSO NEEDINDIVIDUALS IN CONFLICT TO HELPAS WELL.SO HE IS SENDING OUT A CALL TOACTION.I BELIEVE THAT MAYBE OVER 50 50ARRESTS THAT WERE MADE.BECAUSE OF SENSELESS CRIMES HADTHOSE INDIVIDUALS WALKED AWAY.THEY WILL BE LIVING TODAY.DAVIS SAYS HIS OFFICERS HAVEALREADY BEEN DOING THE WORK TOBUILD BETTER RELATIONSHIPS WITHTHE COMMUNITY, BUT THEADDITIONAL RESOURCES WILL HELPISSUES THAT WE HAVE.IS INDIVIDUALS KNOWING EACHOTHER INTERPERSONALRELATIONSHIPS.WERE THEY PULLING OUT GUNS?SHOOTING THEIR LOVED ONES THEIRFRIEND THE GIRLFRIEN





