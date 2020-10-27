Global  
 

Russia Now Has Mask Mandate, The US Still Does Not

As coronavirus cases surge worldwide, Russia has introduced a national mask mandate.

Citizens must wear masks in public places, including parking garages, elevators, and public transportation.

Business Insider reports research has shown that masks prevent coronavirus transmission.

The US has yet to issue a nationwide mask mandate, though public-health officials suggest it.

Anthony Fauci has recently called for one once again, but Trump is yet to call for it.

Global COVID cases have hit record daily highs, with the highest numbers coming from the US.


