Pep Guardiola plays down criticism and hails Manchester City response

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Pep Guardiola hailed they way his Manchester City players brushed aside recentcriticism to ease to a 3-0 Champions League win at Marseille.

Ferran Torres,Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were all on target in a one-sided contestat the Stade Velodrome that put City three points clear in Group C.


Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Guardiola: We will try to win the Champions League [Video]

Guardiola: We will try to win the Champions League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola backs his team to try to win the ChampionsLeague. Guardiola said: "I will answer your question but I think I answer thisquestion 250 times since the first day I arrived here."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries [Video]

Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City are still coming to terms with injuriesand a hectic schedule after they were held 1-1 at West Ham. Injuries havetaken their toll on City, so much so that Guardiola named an unchangedstarting line-up for the first time since October 2017, 172 games ago.Guardiola said: “We started really well, then after we conceded with the firstaction they had, we struggled in the last five or 10 minutes of the firsthalf. “In the second half we were better, we scored and had the chances at theend but we could not convert them, so we drew. “I would prefer to have resultsbut we have to analyse where we are. Many injuries, a lack of preparation, norecovery time, and tough games we’ve played so far. “But the players gaveeverything on the pitch. Now we recover and think about the next game.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Pep Guardiola: Man City boss facing a rebuilding job - Keown

 After a slow start to the season and more injuries, is this Pep Guardiola's biggest test in his four years at Manchester City?
BBC News
Pep Guardiola on new Tier 3 rules for Manchester [Video]

Pep Guardiola on new Tier 3 rules for Manchester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sends a message to those in Manchesteras the city heads into Tier 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Man City cruise past Marseille to maintain winning start

 Manchester City continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stage with a comfortable victory at Marseille.
BBC News

Marseille 0-3 Manchester City: Visitors ease to victory

 Manchester City continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stage with a comfortable victory at Marseille.
BBC News
Champions League match preview: Marseille v Man City [Video]

Champions League match preview: Marseille v Man City

Manchester City are set to take on French team Marseille at the StadeVelodrome on October 27. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Stade Vélodrome Stade Vélodrome


UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Champions League match preview: Krasnodar v Chelsea [Video]

Champions League match preview: Krasnodar v Chelsea

A first trip to Russia for Chelsea in seven years brings the team face to facewith new opponents Krasnodar in the Champions League. Take a look at the statshere.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Klopp on 2-0 Champions League win: Pretty much as difficult as I expected [Video]

Klopp on 2-0 Champions League win: Pretty much as difficult as I expected

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp holds a post-match press conference after histeam beat Midtjylland 2-0 in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published
Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United welcome RB Leipzig in theChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Real Madrid snatch draw with Monchengladbach

 Real Madrid score two late goals to snatch a dramatic Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
BBC News

Marseille Marseille Second-largest city of France and prefecture of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

French chef leads noisy protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Bordeaux [Video]

French chef leads noisy protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Bordeaux

The closure of bars and restaurants in Marseille amid a surge of COVID-19 cases has prompted fears of similar measures elsewhere in France. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published

İlkay Gündoğan İlkay Gündoğan German association football player

Man City rallies for 3-1 win over Porto in Champions League

 MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Lacking its typical fluency going forward, Manchester City relied on moments of individual brilliance to get its Champions League campaign..
WorldNews
Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance [Video]

Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to work hard after LuisDiaz capitalised on a loose pass from Ruben Dias to put Porto ahead after 14minutes. But a Sergio Aguero penalty drew City level before the break, andgoals from Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres - the latter on hisChampions League debut - completed the turnaround.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Ferran Torres


Raheem Sterling Raheem Sterling English association football player

Raheem Sterling: Man City forward plans new foundation to help disadvantaged children

 Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling plans to create a foundation aimed at helping improve the social mobility of disadvantaged young people.
BBC News
FPL Gameweek Three tips: Kane is able, and Villa defenders tipped as well [Video]

FPL Gameweek Three tips: Kane is able, and Villa defenders tipped as well

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign. And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being tipped for selection.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Rumour Has It: Man City eyeing Nagelsmann amid Guardiola doubts, Ramos-Madrid deadlocked

It remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola will re-sign with Manchester City. Guardiola’s contract...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Pep Guardiola says he wants to ‘seduce’ Eric Garcia into signing new Man City contract as Spaniard bemoans injuries and ‘demanding’ fixture list

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City’s injury list is a concern as their busy schedule...
talkSPORT - Published

Man City have NOT ‘lost their aura’ under Pep Guardiola, insists Troy Deeney who says ‘they are STILL one of the best teams in world football’’

Troy Deeney is baffled by claims Manchester City have peaked under Pep Guardiola, and insists they...
talkSPORT - Published


Pep: So few options up front [Video]

Pep: So few options up front

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he had to play Ferran Torres as a striker against Marseille in the Champions League as he currently has so few other options.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published
Pep: Congested calendar leading to injuries [Video]

Pep: Congested calendar leading to injuries

Pep Guardiola says the congested calendar is to blame for Manchester City's injuries, but knows it's a problem shared by many clubs across Europe.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published
Thousands more braced for toughest coronavirus controls in England [Video]

Thousands more braced for toughest coronavirus controls in England

Hundreds of thousands more people are preparing for the imposition of toughestcoronavirus restrictions.as talks continue between the Government and localleaders. Parts of Nottinghamshire look set to be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published