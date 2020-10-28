Global  
 

Bihar Polls 2020: Bihar Minister Prem Kumar rides a cycle to a polling booth in Gaya, Watch|Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Bihar Minister Prem Kumar rides a cycle on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in Gaya in Bihar.

Polling in first phase has begun in 71 Assembly constituencies of Bihar amid tight security on Wednesday morning.

The Election Commission of India has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure free and fair polls.

#BiharPolls2020 #Bihar2020 #VotingInBihar


