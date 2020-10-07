Silverado Fire fills sky with smoke in California



Related videos from verified sources Drone View of San Francisco During California Fire



This drone shot overlooking the salesforce tower showcased the effect of the California wildfires. The entire San Francisco skyline was filled with smoke as it turned red-ish orange resembling the.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:14 Published 18 hours ago Apocalyptic smokey skies cloud Chino as new rash of fires hit California



As the Silverado fire rages in Chino, California, a woman working nearby catches this terrifying scene outside her office as winds as smoke converges on October 26. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago Thick Smoke Clouds and Orange Flames Fill California Sky During Raging Wildfires



Glass Fire wreaked havoc across the state of California in the United States. The fire was ablaze and black smoke choked the city as conditions got worse. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:23 Published 3 weeks ago