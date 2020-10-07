Silverado Fire fills sky with smoke in California

Drone View of San Francisco During California FireThis drone shot overlooking the salesforce tower showcased the effect of the California wildfires. The entire San Francisco skyline was filled with smoke as it turned red-ish orange resembling the..
Apocalyptic smokey skies cloud Chino as new rash of fires hit CaliforniaAs the Silverado fire rages in Chino, California, a woman working nearby catches this terrifying scene outside her office as winds as smoke converges on October 26.
Thick Smoke Clouds and Orange Flames Fill California Sky During Raging WildfiresGlass Fire wreaked havoc across the state of California in the United States. The fire was ablaze and black smoke choked the city as conditions got worse.