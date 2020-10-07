Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Silverado Fire fills sky with smoke in California

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Silverado Fire fills sky with smoke in California
Silverado Fire fills sky with smoke in California

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Drone View of San Francisco During California Fire [Video]

Drone View of San Francisco During California Fire

This drone shot overlooking the salesforce tower showcased the effect of the California wildfires. The entire San Francisco skyline was filled with smoke as it turned red-ish orange resembling the..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:14Published
Apocalyptic smokey skies cloud Chino as new rash of fires hit California [Video]

Apocalyptic smokey skies cloud Chino as new rash of fires hit California

As the Silverado fire rages in Chino, California, a woman working nearby catches this terrifying scene outside her office as winds as smoke converges on October 26.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Thick Smoke Clouds and Orange Flames Fill California Sky During Raging Wildfires [Video]

Thick Smoke Clouds and Orange Flames Fill California Sky During Raging Wildfires

Glass Fire wreaked havoc across the state of California in the United States. The fire was ablaze and black smoke choked the city as conditions got worse.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:23Published