Minister: This won't be a normal Christmas

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Minister: This won't be a normal Christmas

Minister: This won't be a normal Christmas

Environment Secretary George Eustice says it won't be a normal Christmas this year and admitted that parts of the country may be under different levels of restrictions over the festive period.

It comes amid calls from Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey to limit confusion and ask all four nations to standardise their Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas.

Report by Etemadil.

Minister warns not to expect normal Christmas as millions more face restrictions

Most people should expect Christmas this year to be different from previous ones due to the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

First Minister: Celebrating Christmas without limits on people in houses is "unlikely"

First Minister: Celebrating Christmas without limits on people in houses is unlikely The national clinical director also said that “Christmas is not going to be normal”.
Daily Record - Published


