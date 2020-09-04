Minister: This won't be a normal Christmas

George Eustice MP talks to BBC Breakfast regarding the deaths of four peoplewho were trying to cross the English Channel, and says he does 'not accept'claims that the Government's approach to migrant crossings is not working.
Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice has said the government's stance on fishing waters will be negotiated with the EU as a whole rather than individual members.
Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice has announced a new water testing scheme where waste water from treatment plants will be tested for Covid-19.
George Eustice has defended the government's use of the Coronavirus Act saying; "we don't always have the luxury of time to take things through parliament."
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey works a 'shift' at Taylor's chip shop inStockport, during the start of his national listening tour. After a series ofdisappointing election results, Sir Ed wants to be the one to turn his partyaround and reconnect with voters.
End of life charity, Marie Curie is spearheading a campaign to hold a NationalDay of reflection on 23rd March 2021, the first anniversary of the UK goinginto lockdown. At the peak of the pandemic, lockdown and social distancingmeasures saw people unable to attend funerals, even for very close relativesand continuing restrictions mean people have not been able to get the supportthey normally would. Over 10,000 people and a group of cross party MPs,including former Conservative cabinet ministers Esther McVey and StephenCrabb, former Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Labour MP and mayor ofSheffield City Region Dan Jarvis, and former Liberal Democrat leader TimFarron, are now backing a charity appeal for a National Day of Reflection, andcalling on the UK Government to show their support too.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn