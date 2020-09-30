Global  
 

Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson

Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said whether a relatively normal Christmas ispossible depends on the public sticking to his coronavirus rules.

He told theDowning Street press conference: “We’ll do our absolute best to try to makesure we can get life back to as close to normal as possible for Christmas.“But that is going to depend, I’m afraid, on our success in getting this virusdown and our ability as a country to follow through on the package ofmeasures.”


