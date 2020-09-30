Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said whether a relatively normal Christmas ispossible depends on the public sticking to his coronavirus rules.
He told theDowning Street press conference: “We’ll do our absolute best to try to makesure we can get life back to as close to normal as possible for Christmas.“But that is going to depend, I’m afraid, on our success in getting this virusdown and our ability as a country to follow through on the package ofmeasures.”
Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital admissions are flashing like“dashboard warnings in a passenger jet”.
Sir Keir Starmer has said the worst thing Boris Johnson can do would be to“not act quickly and decisively enough”. He added: “Finally I want to say thisto the Prime Minister. I know that there will be some on his side who willoppose further restrictions, there will be those who look at the data and tellhim to disregard it or say the cost of acting now is too high. “I want to beclear – the worst thing the Prime Minister can do is not act quickly anddecisively enough, or to keep coming back to this House every couple of weekswith a new plan that doesn’t work and isn’t up to the scale of the task. “Weneed to break that cycle, finally get on top of the virus, rebuild publicconfidence. I hope the measures announced today will do so, but the House andthe country will be deeply sceptical whether they can.”
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking at a press conference withpolitical leaders from Liverpool, Sheffield and Tyneside on Saturday, MrBurnham said the measures risked “severe redundancies” and business closures.He added: “To accept the Chancellor’s package as outlined yesterday would beto surrender our residents to hardship in the run up to Christmas and ourbusinesses to potential failure or collapse. “We are not prepared to do that.“It will level down the north of England and widen the north-south divide.”
