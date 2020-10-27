Silverado Fire grows to more than 12,000 acres as firefighting efforts continue
The Silverado Fire in California has burnt more than 12,000 acres since it erupted on Monday morning.
Silverado Fire Grows To Over 13,000 Acres, Nearly 70,000 Homes ThreatenedThree more firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, but all were treated and released. Two other firefighters who suffered major burn injuries Monday remain in critical condition..
Scant progress against two new California wildfires[NFA] More than 750 firefighters using 14 helicopters managed to contain only 5% of the Silverado fire, while a second fire, the Blueridge fire, charred roughly 8,000 acres. This report produced by..
New Evacuations Issued Around Silverado FireThe Silverado Fire has burned more than 11,000 acres and is 5% contained. Tina Patel reports.