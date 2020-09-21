Global  
 

European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears

European stocks tumbled Wednesday on growing fears that France faces a new national lockdown.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


European Markets Close Notably Lower On Virus Fears, Growth Worries

European stocks ended notably lower on Monday as worries about continued spikes in coronavirus cases...
RTTNews - Published


