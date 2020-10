Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Erdogan with cartoon | Oneindia News

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a caricature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mocking him for his latest attacks against France.

The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo, released online on Tuesday night, shows Erdogan in a t-shirt and underpants, drinking a can of beer and leching after a woman.

This hasnow raised a storm.

