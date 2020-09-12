Anti-France protests spread globally

On October 26, a 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Ballabhgarh. According to police, the incident happened when the woman went to write her college exam. Two accused have been arrested in the incident and are in police custody. According to victim's brother, "The problem is that we have to sit for justice, we did not give vote to sit, we gave vote so that we could get justice at our doorstep. It is more than 24 hours, no MLA, politician came to meet us. If she would have been a Muslim daughter, everyone would have come. But she is Hindu therefore no one is coming."
Updating on Budgam encounter, Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar informed that both the terrorists killed in the encounter were affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. "One soldier was injured andtwo terrorists were killed. Both the terrorists were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. One of them was a citizen of Pakistan, while the other was from Pulwama district," said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir IGP. Two unidentified terrorists were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Oct 27.
Two terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an encounter in Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir. One of the slain terrorist is reportedly a Pakistani national while another is a resident of Pulwama district. The encounter started in Budgam between the security forces and terrorists on Tuesday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Moachwah area of Budgam district. The terrorists fired upon the security forces leading to an encounter. This is the second encounter of this week, earlier, a terrorist was neutralised on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:21Published
Thousands of people have protested across France after Friday's terroristkilling of a school teacher. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published