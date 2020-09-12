Global  
 

Anti-France protests spread globally

Anger is growing in Muslim nations against French President Emmanuel Macron - with new protests in Bangladesh, Iran and Pakistan.


India strongly deplores personal attacks on French President Emmanuel Macron

 India on Wednesday strongly deplored the personal attacks against French President Emmanuel Macron following his tough stance on radical Islam, calling it a..
Protesters in India's western city of Mumbai and in Dhaka took to the streets on Wednesday to protest remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron in a row about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

All visas, except tourist, being issued for Bangladesh nationals: India in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh nationals wanting to travel to India, except for tourism purposes, will now be able to travel under the air bubble arrangement, said the High..
Huge Bangladesh rally calls for boycott of French products

 Tens of thousands of people have marched through the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, demanding a boycott of French goods amid a row over France's tougher stance on..
Reference towards Pakistan in Indo-US joint statement 'unwarranted': FO

 Pakistan on Wednesday rejected as "unwarranted" the reference made towards it in a joint statement issued by India and the US after their 2+2 Ministerial..
Charlie Hebdo protests deepen divide between France and Muslim countries

Protesters in Bangladesh burned an effigy of French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (October...
Anti-France protests rock Bangladesh

Protesters from the conservative Islami Andolon Bangladesh group carried banners and placards...
Saudi Arabia, Iran condemn France over cartoons of Prophet Mohammed

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, holds back from supporting a boycott, Iran summons French...
