Anti-France protests spread globally

Ballabhgarh incident: 'She was Hindu therefore no one is coming,' says victim's brother



On October 26, a 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Ballabhgarh. According to police, the incident happened when the woman went to write her college exam. Two accused have been arrested in the incident and are in police custody. According to victim's brother, "The problem is that we have to sit for justice, we did not give vote to sit, we gave vote so that we could get justice at our doorstep. It is more than 24 hours, no MLA, politician came to meet us. If she would have been a Muslim daughter, everyone would have come. But she is Hindu therefore no one is coming."

