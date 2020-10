Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 22 minutes ago

School Bus involved in a deadly crash in Tennesse

Girl in tennessee are dead...after police say a service truck hit the bus.

Five other children were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the truck driver lost control... overcorrected... and then skidded into the oncoming bus lane.

22 students were onboard the bus at the time.

####