Indian outfit wins UN award for efforts to combat climate change amid Covid | Oneindia News

In a proud moment an Indian organisation's efforts towards combating climate change have been lauded.

The Global Himalayan Expedition which is an Indian organisation that leverages tourism and technology to help remote communities access solar energy has won a prestigious UN award.

The organisation is among the winners of the 2020 UN Global Climate Action Award.

GHE is one of the world's first organisations using tourism and technology to bring solar energy to remote communities.In the Hindu Kush Region, there are more than 16 million people without access to basic energy mainly due to their geographic remoteness.

