Melbourne celebrates the end of a gruelling four-month lockdown

After 112 days, the Australian city of Melbourne has lifted its coronavirus lockdown.View on euronews


Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, has emerged from a near four-monthlockdown due to coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and bars reopening andoutdoor contact sports resuming.

Melbourne cheers end of Australia's strictest lockdown

 After months of restrictions, Melbourne's bars, restaurants and shops are finally open again.
Melbourne restaurants and bars booked out after end of lockdown

 Melburnians desperate to head out for dinner and drinks after months in lockdown could be bitterly disappointed over coming weeks. On the locked front door of..
Victoria records two new coronavirus cases, two further deaths as Melbourne emerges from lockdown

 Victoria has had two coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 819 and the national figure to 907, plus two new cases, as thousands of Melburnians head back..
Biomed boss observes doughnut day from afar

CSL chairman Brian McNamee wasn't in Melbourne to celebrate the end of lockdown.
News24.com | Covid-19 wrap | Australia's Melbourne celebrates end of lockdown but virus ravages in Europe and US

Champagne corks popped in Australia's second-biggest city as a months-long coronavirus lockdown ended...
Covid 19 coronavirus: Fury as 'selfish' shoppers rush Kmart as Melbourne reopens

Covid 19 coronavirus: Fury as 'selfish' shoppers rush Kmart as Melbourne reopens After months of toughing it out, Melburnians awoke today to a reopened city.But while many residents...
