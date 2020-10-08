Global  
 

Heathrow loses title of Europe's busiest airport

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Heathrow loses title of Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow loses title of Europe's busiest airport

Paris's Charles de Gaulle has overtaken Heathrow as Europe's busiest airport, with the London hub reporting falling passenger numbers and rising losses.

Heathrow reported a loss of £1.5bn in the first nine months of 2020 - a year when demand for air travel has been hit badly due to the coronavirus pandemic Report by Fullerg.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Heathrow Airport Heathrow Airport Major international airport serving London, United Kingdom

Heathrow overtaken by Paris Charles de Gaulle as busiest Europe airport [Video]

Heathrow overtaken by Paris Charles de Gaulle as busiest Europe airport

Heathrow has been overtaken by Charles de Gaulle in Paris as Europe’s busiestairport, with the west London hub reporting rising losses. Heathrow wasEurope’s busiest airport before the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Outbound COVID testing launched at Heathrow [Video]

Outbound COVID testing launched at Heathrow

Rapid outbound COVID-19 testing for passengers has been launched at London's Heathrow Airport, designed to return results in an hour, in an effort to re-open restricted routes and boost traffic for airlines. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow [Video]

BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow

British Airways’ last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have embarked on their final flights, with one landing at St Athan Airfield in Wales, and the other at Kemble Airfield in the Cotswolds. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Coronavirus latest: London Heathrow loses title to Paris as Europe’s busiest airport


FT.com - Published


Heathrow no longer Europe's busiest airport [Video]

Heathrow no longer Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow's boss has blamed lack of passenger testing for Paris's Charles de Gaulle overtaking it as Europe's busiest airport.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:40Published