Heathrow loses title of Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow has been overtaken by Charles de Gaulle in Paris as Europe’s busiestairport, with the west London hub reporting rising losses. Heathrow wasEurope’s busiest airport before the coronavirus pandemic.
Rapid outbound COVID-19 testing for passengers has been launched at London's Heathrow Airport, designed to return results in an hour, in an effort to re-open restricted routes and boost traffic for airlines. Lauren Anthony reports.
British Airways’ last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have embarked on their final flights, with one landing at St Athan Airfield in Wales, and the other at Kemble Airfield in the Cotswolds. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets firefighters during a visit to Old Kent Roadfire station in Southwark, London, where he reviewed some of the training, newtech and apparatus being used by the brigade. The mayor called for nationalguidance from the Government on building safety, almost a year on from theGrenfell Tower Inquiry's first report.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
DreamToys in London showcases the top 12 toys ahead of Christmas as chosen byan independent committee of retailers and the Toy Retailers Association. Thetoy industry has faced challenges to adapt to changing consumer habits duringthe coronavirus lockdown, and keeping stores safe for customers. Interviewwith Gary Grant, committee chairman.
Kim Kardashian West has caused a storm on social media by posting pictures of her ‘humble’ 40th birthday party on Twitter.
Guests were jetted to a private island and pictured without masks, it also appears nobody at the party practised social distancing.
The reality star said guests quarantined and undertook two weeks of health screens before travelling.
Kardashian West said the event left her "humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”.
But TV personality Piers Morgan was not happy, slamming the grotesque display of faux-gratitude branding Kardashian West a ‘tone-deaf imbecile’.
Report by Shoulderg.
Married police officer Timothy Brehmer has been jailed for over 10 years after being found guilty of strangling his lover when she revealed their affair to his wife in a text message. Brehmer had claimed Claire Parry's death in a Dorset car park on the 9th May was accidental.
Report by Etemadil.