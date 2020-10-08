Heathrow loses title of Europe's busiest airport

Paris's Charles de Gaulle has overtaken Heathrow as Europe's busiest airport, with the London hub reporting falling passenger numbers and rising losses.

Heathrow reported a loss of £1.5bn in the first nine months of 2020 - a year when demand for air travel has been hit badly due to the coronavirus pandemic Report by Fullerg.

