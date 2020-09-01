Sadiq Khan calls for national guidance on building safety

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Londoners who are being asked to make“monumental sacrifices” in the incoming local lockdown to “ignore Governmentpoliticians” who have flouted coronavirus rules. The capital city is bracingfor Tier 2 restrictions from Saturday, which means a ban on separatehouseholds mixing outdoors – including in pubs and restaurants.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to announce that London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions. MPs in the capital have been told the capital will move into high-alert level midnight on Friday, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors - including in pubs - from Saturday. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Parents outside Charles Dickens Primary School in Southwark, London give their thoughts on their children returning to the classroom for the start of the academic year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Paris's Charles de Gaulle has overtaken Heathrow as Europe's busiest airport, with the London hub reporting falling passenger numbers and rising losses.
Heathrow reported a loss of £1.5bn in the first nine months of 2020 - a year when demand for air travel has been hit badly due to the coronavirus pandemic Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Heathrow has been overtaken by Charles de Gaulle in Paris as Europe’s busiestairport, with the west London hub reporting rising losses. Heathrow wasEurope’s busiest airport before the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
DreamToys in London showcases the top 12 toys ahead of Christmas as chosen byan independent committee of retailers and the Toy Retailers Association. Thetoy industry has faced challenges to adapt to changing consumer habits duringthe coronavirus lockdown, and keeping stores safe for customers. Interviewwith Gary Grant, committee chairman.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published