Sadiq Khan calls for national guidance on building safety

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets firefighters during a visit to Old Kent Roadfire station in Southwark, London, where he reviewed some of the training, newtech and apparatus being used by the brigade.

The mayor called for nationalguidance from the Government on building safety, almost a year on from theGrenfell Tower Inquiry's first report.


