Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 53.54% voter turnout till 6 pm in phase 1

Bihar recorded a 53.54 per cent polling in the first phase of assembly polls on Wednesday, according to a release by the Chief Electoral Officer Bihar.

"Till 5 pm the voter turnout in Bihar phase one election was 52.24 per cent.

In 2015 elections, Phase one turnout was 54.94 per cent and in Lok Sabha elections it was 53.54 per cent.

The voting is still underway in some places and the final figures will be out soon," Arora said.

The CEC said 12 out of the 16 districts where polling was held are affected by left Wing Extremism (LWE).

He said that the polling time had to be extended in 12 polling stations owing to the late start of the process.

