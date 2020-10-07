Bihar polls: 93 cases registered for violation of COVID-19 guidelines, informs ADG

Global  
 

Bihar went under first phase of polling on October 28.

The voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar polls was recorded at 52.24%.

While addressing a press conference in Patna, Bihar ADG Jitendra Kumar informed that 93 cases registered for violation of COVID-19 guidelines in the first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly elections today.


