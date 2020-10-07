Bihar polls: 93 cases registered for violation of COVID-19 guidelines, informs ADG
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Bihar polls: 93 cases registered for violation of COVID-19 guidelines, informs ADG
Bihar went under first phase of polling on October 28.
The voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar polls was recorded at 52.24%.
While addressing a press conference in Patna, Bihar ADG Jitendra Kumar informed that 93 cases registered for violation of COVID-19 guidelines in the first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly elections today.
Bihar recorded a 53.54 per cent polling in the first phase of assembly polls on Wednesday, according to a release by the Chief Electoral Officer Bihar. "Till 5 pm the voter turnout in Bihar phase one election was 52.24 per cent. In 2015 elections, Phase one turnout was 54.94 per cent and in Lok Sabha elections it was 53.54 per cent. The voting is still underway in some places and the final figures will be out soon," Arora said. The CEC said 12 out of the 16 districts where polling was held are affected by left Wing Extremism (LWE). He said that the polling time had to be extended in 12 polling stations owing to the late start of the process. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10Published
Janata Dal (United) workers created ruckus at the party office in Patna on October 07. Workers demanded not to give the ticket to sitting MLA Jitendra Kumar, from Asthawan. While speaking to ANI, a worker said, "We just have one demand, give ticket to anyone except him. His work is not good. He doesn't respect party workers." The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Former chief minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi cast his vote at a polling booth in Gaya during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections held today. He said, "Out of 71 seats in phase-1, NDA will comfortably win around 50 seats."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his speech at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. PM Modi said that past governments were only interested in commission and not in development work & connectivity projects. He urged people to vote for development work and reiterated his ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ pitch during the rally. PM Modi also raked up the Ram Temple issue and said that even those who played politics on the issue are now forced to applaud the efforts of the Modi government. He further took a jibe on the opposition over corruption and lack of development work. ‘Those who were in the government, their mantra was 'paisa hajam, pariyojana khatam'. They had so much love for word 'commission' that they never paid attention towards connectivity,’ he said. Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. The next two phases of polls are scheduled for 3rd November & 7th November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:19Published
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released BJP's manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on October 22. BJP come up with '11 sankalp' in their party's manifesto. Addressing the mediapersons, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised." Bihar will go for three-phased elections beginning from October 28 and the result will be declared on November 10.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 28, National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Member of Parliament (MP) of Lok Sabha from Bihar's Jamui, Chirag Paswan spoke on Munger incident. Paswan said, "Who is responsible for the firing and lathi-charge incident in Munger? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is now playing the role of General Dyer who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre." "I am sure CM is responsible for the incident, an investigation should be done," he added.
Addressing a joint press conference of 'Mahagathbandhan' in Patna on October 28, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on Munger incident. Yadav said, "We condemn firing by police in Munger, in which 1 person was killed. This double-engine government definitely had a role in it." "We want to ask Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe," he added. One person was killed and several were injured after police allegedly opened fire following ruckus during a procession of Goddess Durga on October 26 in Bihar's Munger. The police claimed that the person died when someone from the crowd fired. Police resorted to baton charge on a group carrying Goddess Durga for the immersion. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital. Around 20 policemen also sustained injuries during stone pelting. The police also recovered three 'desi kattas' (country-made pistols) with some live cartridges.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on October 28, Water Resources Department Minister of Bihar, Sanjay Kumar Jha spoke on Chirag Paswan. Jha said, "It has been proved that Chirag Paswan is Tejashwi Yadav's B team, now do we need to say anything more? To help Tejashwi, this entire game is being played." "Chirag Paswan has failed in 'reel' as well as in his real life," he added.
Bihar wrapped up its first phase of voting for a new Assembly today with 71 seats going to the polls on Wednesday amid tight security and strict Covid-19 protocols in place. Over 50% pople cast their..