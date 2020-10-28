Global  
 

Cadbury World unveils Halloween creation

Cadbury World visitors are in line for a shock when they set eyes on a newghostly skeleton bride, crafted from the equivalent of 333 bars of chocolate.The figure is the work of talented chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Donna Olubanand took almost two days to shape, using 15kgs of chocolate.

The Birminghamattraction's newest resident, made from white chocolate and glitter, will beon general display until November 20.


