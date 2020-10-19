Where Do The Candidates Stand 6-Days Before The Election?

Since Donald Trump's win in the 2016 Presidential election political polls have been under scrutiny.

Business Insider reports the polls in 2020 have largely been consistent.

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, is maintaining a steady lead over Trump.

According to the poll one emerging trend sees Biden's lead in Wisconsin growing.

In the latest CBA News/Washington Post poll Biden's lead stands at 17%.