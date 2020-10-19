Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Where Do The Candidates Stand 6-Days Before The Election?

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Where Do The Candidates Stand 6-Days Before The Election?

Where Do The Candidates Stand 6-Days Before The Election?

Since Donald Trump's win in the 2016 Presidential election political polls have been under scrutiny.

Business Insider reports the polls in 2020 have largely been consistent.

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, is maintaining a steady lead over Trump.

According to the poll one emerging trend sees Biden's lead in Wisconsin growing.

In the latest CBA News/Washington Post poll Biden's lead stands at 17%.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Where Catholic likely voters stand on issues, candidates, ahead of presidential election

CNA Staff, Oct 19, 2020 / 04:20 pm (CNA).-   A poll released this week has found that Catholics...
CNA - Published

Where Are Presidential Candidates A Week Before Election Day?

A week until Election Day, Joe Biden is in Georgia, while President Trump holds events in Michigan,...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Meet the Americans who could be about to make Congress less 'stale, pale and male'

Politics in the United States has long been dominated by middle-aged white men and accused of not...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas [Video]

Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published
How to block annoying political texts and calls [Video]

How to block annoying political texts and calls

NEWS: Americans will receive more than 3,000,000,000 political texts this election season.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:09Published
US election polls with six days to go: Biden holds seven-point lead [Video]

US election polls with six days to go: Biden holds seven-point lead

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published