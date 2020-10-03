Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What Is a Low Grade Fever? We Asked Experts to Explain

Video Credit: Health.com - Duration: 01:02s - Published
What Is a Low Grade Fever? We Asked Experts to Explain
Plus, what to do if you've had a low grade fever for a few days.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical Center

The president's doctors say he's showing mild symptoms, including fatigue and a low-grade fever, and being treated with the drug Remdesivir.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:19Published
President Donald Trump Says 'I Think I'm Doing Very Well' Before Being Taken To Hospital [Video]

President Donald Trump Says 'I Think I'm Doing Very Well' Before Being Taken To Hospital

President Donald Trump's physician says he has mild symptoms of the coronavirus and is recovering from fatigue, but CBS News has learned the president also had a low-grade fever; CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:40Published
WEB EXTRA: President Leaves White House For Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

WEB EXTRA: President Leaves White House For Walter Reed Medical Center

President Trump waved as he walked to Marine One Friday. The president was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center where he'll work for a few days “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:42Published