Anyone Who Attended Dodgers Celebration Should Quarantine, LA County Health Officials Say Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago Anyone Who Attended Dodgers Celebration Should Quarantine, LA County Health Officials Say Another 1,351 cases were confirmed by L.A. County, and Long Beach reported 45. Pasadena health officials reported six. The countywide total from throughout the pandemic stood at 303,420 as of Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this