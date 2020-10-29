Vitamin A, E, D Deficiencies Linked To Illnesses, Including COVID-19
An increase of vitamins A, E and D may reduce a person's risk for breathing and respiratory conditions.
The added benefits of the supplements may even protect you against the flu and COVID-19.
According to UPI, people who consumed recommended amounts of the nutrients were less likely to develop a respiratory illness.
Research has linked vitamin D, in particular, with boosting immune system function.
A deficiency in vitamin D has also been found to increase a person's risk for severe COVID-19.