Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Hurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge.

According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Category 2 storm made landfall with dangerous winds reaching110 mph.

The eye of the storm passed over New Orleans at roughly 7:30 p.m., EDT.

According to a tweet by the New Orleans government, winds were beginning to pick back up after the eye's passing.

The National Hurrican Center reports that Zeta is moving at 25 mph and will increase in speed as the night continues.


