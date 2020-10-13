Global  
 

Financial Focus for October 28

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:57s - Published
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

New numbers show Nevada casinos are having trouble bouncing back from the pandemic.

The Nevada gaming control board reports more than $821 million in gaming wins in Sept.

That's down 22% compared to the same time last year.

Gaming wins on the strip were down more than 39%.

And they were down more than 21% in downtown.

