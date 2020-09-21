Meigs County prayer vigil

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

The county is in mourning from that deadly crash, and tonight residents found each other for support.

News 12's dorothy sherman explains how they are leaning on not just each other, but their faith to heal in difficult times.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "a day after the tragic crash involving a meigs county school bus the community comes together to pray."

In this pavilion in decatur, meigs county community members turn to each other and their faith.

Nats it's a prayer vigil organized by watts bar church.

Watts bar church pastor kelly goins: "we're just hosting a time of prayer to lift up our families, lift up these families and come together as a community where it's not about anything else, just making sure that we are here for you."

People hold candles while there is prayer for healing and peace in a community that's greiving after the tragic crash killed a meigs county bus driver, young student and injured others on tuesday.

Meigs county student michael stewart: "it was, it was devistating just hearing about that especially in our community and our driver and our students as well and just hearing about the two deaths that we did have.

It's devistating."

Nats [email protected]/dorothy sherman: "this isn't the only prayer vigil.

I am told that there is another on that's being planned to happen in the next couple days.

In meigs county, dorothy