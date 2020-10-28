Johnson County predicts full election results on Nov. 3



Related videos from verified sources JoCo parents unhappy with JCDHE's winter athletics guidance



Some Johnson County parents oppose the health department's recently announced recommendation against indoor sports and activities. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:29 Published 5 hours ago Johnson County voting machines ready for primetime



Johnson County election officials are using the lessons of elections past to pave the road for elections in 2020. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:24 Published 5 hours ago Treasure Coast voter turnout among highest in Florida



Early voting and mail-in ballots cast for the November election have been strong across the Treasure Coast. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:45 Published 7 hours ago