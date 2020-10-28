Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 28, 2020 (Pt. 3)

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 28, 2020 (Pt. 2)



KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller talk about the sports topics of the day. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 08:32 Published 5 minutes ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 28, 2020 (Pt. 1)



KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller talk about the sports topics of the day. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 05:09 Published 8 minutes ago