Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rain triggers waterlogging in Chennai; northeast monsoon commences

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Rain triggers waterlogging in Chennai; northeast monsoon commences

Rain triggers waterlogging in Chennai; northeast monsoon commences

Rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

Many areas in the city witnessed severe waterlogging.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the southwest monsoon finally withdrew from the entire country.

With this the northeast monsoon, a phenomenon that brings rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala during October to December, commenced.

"Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (is) very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days with isolated heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu during the next two days and over south Kerala during the next 24 hours," the IMD said.

Dry weather is expected over the rest of the country during the next four to five days.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

India Meteorological Department

Parts of Odisha experience dense fog [Video]

Parts of Odisha experience dense fog

The cold weather conditions continued to prevail in several areas of Odisha. Seven districts of Odisha, including Bhadrak were seen covered in dense fog on November 20. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar has issued 'yellow warning' in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Himachal's temperature saw dip of nearly 10 digree C after snowfall: IMD Scientist [Video]

Himachal's temperature saw dip of nearly 10 digree C after snowfall: IMD Scientist

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Manmohan Singh on November 17 informed that Shimla recorded 4.4 degree Celsius temperature and Manali recorded 1.5 degree Celsius today. "Shimla recorded 4.4 degree Celsius temperature and Manali recorded 1.5 degree Celsius. There has also been a dip of nearly 10 degrees during day time. Higher regions like Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti may receive rainfall in the next few days," said Singh on state weather report.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
Winter is here! Temperature drop alert amid rising COVID-19 cases [Video]

Winter is here! Temperature drop alert amid rising COVID-19 cases

Temperature in the national capital is set to fall in coming days amid COVID-19 rising cases. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the western disturbances would cause temperatures in Delhi to fall which has already started from November 16. The decline is expected around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. IMD also highlighted that by the weekend, minimum temperature will fall to 9 degrees Celsius. Widespread of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and upper reaches of Uttarakhand will lead to a dip in minimum temperature by around 2-4 degrees over northwest India. This October in the national capital was the coldest in 58 years according to IMD data.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Chennai Chennai Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India

'Climate change is real challenge, urgent action needed': VP Naidu [Video]

'Climate change is real challenge, urgent action needed': VP Naidu

While addressing an awareness campaign in Chennai, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on November 20 stated that climate change is a real challenge and everyone should take urgent action. He said, "Climate change is a real challenge. We're rather reckless in our rush for so-called development. We have ignored need to preserve nature and continuous pumping of billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases since industrial revolution has done great damage." "As a consequence, we are now to cope with the massive challenge of the very existence of humanity. It is a challenge across the globe," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Sonia Gandhi advised to briefly shift out of Delhi in view of her chronic chest infection: Sources

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been advised to shift out of Delhi for a few days to avoid the heavy pollution in the national capital in view of her chronic..
IndiaTimes

'Safe and continuing with journey', says BJP's Khushbu Sundar after tanker rams into her SUV

 Actor and BJP spokesperson Khushbu Sundar has tweeted that she is safe and continuing her journey, after having met with an accident, while on her way to..
DNA

Power shutdown in some parts of Chennai on Wednesday, know full list of areas

 Power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday (November 18) to facilitate maintenance work. The power supply is likely to..
DNA

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgates ordinance banning online gambling games

 The ordinance would ban the persons who are wagering or betting in cyber space using computers or any communication device or resource and the people
DNA
Watch: Elephant calf rescued from deep well in Tamil Nadu after 14 hours [Video]

Watch: Elephant calf rescued from deep well in Tamil Nadu after 14 hours

A female elephant calf was rescued in Tamil Nadu by Fire department officials. The calf fell down an open well in Dharmapuri’s Panchapalli Village on November 19. The calf was safely rescued after a 16-hour long rescue operation. A team of veterinary doctors and activists were also present. The 100-feet-deep well belongs to a farmer named Venkatachalam. After hearing the calf's trumpet, Venkatachalam began to look for it. He immediately called the officials when he saw the calf inside the well. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:32Published

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls, Kamal Haasan urges adults to get Voter ID checked and ready

 Special camps will be held at the voting centres where voters can apply for corrections or changes to be made.
DNA
Watch: Baby elephant rescued from well in TN's Dharmapuri [Video]

Watch: Baby elephant rescued from well in TN's Dharmapuri

A female calf elephant was rescued after around 16 hours as she got fell into a well in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri. The calf got fell in the well on Nov 19 and the fire dept was working hard since then to get her out of it. The incident happened in Panchapalli village. The female calf elephant is in good condition.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

COVID-19: With fresh spike of 45,882, India's caseload crosses 90 lakh

 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 17,63,055 confirmed cases, followed by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
DNA
'Corona' store opened 7 years ago turns into good marketing strategy [Video]

'Corona' store opened 7 years ago turns into good marketing strategy

A Kitchen and wardrobe, plants and pots shop in Kerala's Kottayam is attracting people not because of its products but for its name. Shop's name is little weird but also known by everyone in the world now. Shop name is 'Corona'. Yes, it's the invisible enemy which is haunting the world right now. George, a Kottayam-based man who named his shop as 'Corona' seven years back is now getting sudden limelight. People are visiting the shop just by seeing the name and it's good for George's business too. According to George, "Corona is a Latin word that means crown. I named my shop Corona seven years back."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

COVID-19: India report 45,576 fresh cases, 585 deaths in last 24 hours

 Maharashtra has 81,207 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 69,516 and Delhi with 42,458.
DNA
India saw more COVID recoveries than confirmed cases in last 45 days: Govt [Video]

India saw more COVID recoveries than confirmed cases in last 45 days: Govt

In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased in the country, informed Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health Ministry while addressing media persons on November 17. He said, "In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased." "Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra account for 76.7% of total active cases in the country," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Pondicherry Pondicherry City in Puducherry, India


Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

Yediyurappa bound for Delhi to discuss cabinet exercise

 Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was going to New Delhi to discuss with the BJP central leadership expansion or reshuffle of his..
IndiaTimes
Bengaluru violence: Congress leader Sampath Raj reaches CCB office [Video]

Bengaluru violence: Congress leader Sampath Raj reaches CCB office

On November 17, Congress leader and former Mayor Sampath Raj brought to Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru. He has been arrested in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident case that happened in the city on August 11. Sampath Raj had been missing since October 30 after he got discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment without informing police. Speaking on it, Karnataka Home Minister, Basavaraj S Bommai said, "He was accused and was absconding. Had he been innocent, he wouldn't have absconded. We've caught him. There'll be further probe. His arrest is major development that'll lead to exposure of the conspiracy and people behind it (Bengaluru violence)." Violence broke out after circulation of 'derogatory' social media post.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

Unicef: 25% of schoolkids from Covid-hit families may drop out

 Community volunteers who reached out to 300 habitations in 12 districts across seven states in August- September found children engaged as paid worker or pushed..
IndiaTimes

Justice Lalit rescues from hearing PIL seeking removal of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

 Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Monday rescued himself from hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the post of..
IndiaTimes
ISRO chief hails space agency's team efforts for successful launch of (PSLV)-C49 [Video]

ISRO chief hails space agency's team efforts for successful launch of (PSLV)-C49

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. ISRO chief K Sivan hailed the team efforts, sacrifices for the successful launch. K Sivan said that the team worked as per COVID guidelines without compromising on the quality. K Sivan said, "This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO. The space activity cannot be done from 'work from home'. Each engineer has to be present at the lab. When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together. During this pandemic, team ISRO raised to the occasion, worked as per COVID guidelines, without compromising on quality. It's really heartening to see all ISRO employees doing quality work at this time."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:48Published

Related videos from verified sources

Incessant rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Chennai [Video]

Incessant rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Chennai

Rain lashed several parts of Chennai on October 29. This led to severe waterlogging on the streets. Water also entered in the residential areas creating havoc in the daily lives. India Meteorological..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published