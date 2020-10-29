Rain triggers waterlogging in Chennai; northeast monsoon commences

Rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

Many areas in the city witnessed severe waterlogging.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the southwest monsoon finally withdrew from the entire country.

With this the northeast monsoon, a phenomenon that brings rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala during October to December, commenced.

"Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (is) very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days with isolated heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu during the next two days and over south Kerala during the next 24 hours," the IMD said.

Dry weather is expected over the rest of the country during the next four to five days.

