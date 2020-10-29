Rain triggers waterlogging in Chennai; northeast monsoon commences

"Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (is) very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days with isolated heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu during the next two days and over south Kerala during the next 24 hours," the IMD said.
Dry weather is expected over the rest of the country during the next four to five days.
The cold weather conditions continued to prevail in several areas of Odisha. Seven districts of Odisha, including Bhadrak were seen covered in dense fog on November 20. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar has issued 'yellow warning' in the state.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Manmohan Singh on November 17 informed that Shimla recorded 4.4 degree Celsius temperature and Manali recorded 1.5 degree Celsius today. "Shimla recorded 4.4 degree Celsius temperature and Manali recorded 1.5 degree Celsius. There has also been a dip of nearly 10 degrees during day time. Higher regions like Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti may receive rainfall in the next few days," said Singh on state weather report.
Temperature in the national capital is set to fall in coming days amid COVID-19 rising cases. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the western disturbances would cause temperatures in Delhi to fall which has already started from November 16. The decline is expected around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. IMD also highlighted that by the weekend, minimum temperature will fall to 9 degrees Celsius. Widespread of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and upper reaches of Uttarakhand will lead to a dip in minimum temperature by around 2-4 degrees over northwest India. This October in the national capital was the coldest in 58 years according to IMD data.
While addressing an awareness campaign in Chennai, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on November 20 stated that climate change is a real challenge and everyone should take urgent action. He said, "Climate change is a real challenge. We're rather reckless in our rush for so-called development. We have ignored need to preserve nature and continuous pumping of billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases since industrial revolution has done great damage." "As a consequence, we are now to cope with the massive challenge of the very existence of humanity. It is a challenge across the globe," he added.
A female elephant calf was rescued in Tamil Nadu by Fire department officials. The calf fell down an open well in Dharmapuri’s Panchapalli Village on November 19. The calf was safely rescued after a 16-hour long rescue operation. A team of veterinary doctors and activists were also present. The 100-feet-deep well belongs to a farmer named Venkatachalam. After hearing the calf's trumpet, Venkatachalam began to look for it. He immediately called the officials when he saw the calf inside the well. Watch the full video for more.
A Kitchen and wardrobe, plants and pots shop in Kerala's Kottayam is attracting people not because of its products but for its name. Shop's name is little weird but also known by everyone in the world now. Shop name is 'Corona'. Yes, it's the invisible enemy which is haunting the world right now. George, a Kottayam-based man who named his shop as 'Corona' seven years back is now getting sudden limelight. People are visiting the shop just by seeing the name and it's good for George's business too. According to George, "Corona is a Latin word that means crown. I named my shop Corona seven years back."
In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased in the country, informed Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health Ministry while addressing media persons on November 17. He said, "In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased." "Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra account for 76.7% of total active cases in the country," he added.
On November 17, Congress leader and former Mayor Sampath Raj brought to Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru. He has been arrested in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident case that happened in the city on August 11. Sampath Raj had been missing since October 30 after he got discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment without informing police. Speaking on it, Karnataka Home Minister, Basavaraj S Bommai said, "He was accused and was absconding. Had he been innocent, he wouldn't have absconded. We've caught him. There'll be further probe. His arrest is major development that'll lead to exposure of the conspiracy and people behind it (Bengaluru violence)." Violence broke out after circulation of 'derogatory' social media post.
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. ISRO chief K Sivan hailed the team efforts, sacrifices for the successful launch. K Sivan said that the team worked as per COVID guidelines without compromising on the quality. K Sivan said, "This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO. The space activity cannot be done from 'work from home'. Each engineer has to be present at the lab. When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together. During this pandemic, team ISRO raised to the occasion, worked as per COVID guidelines, without compromising on quality. It's really heartening to see all ISRO employees doing quality work at this time."
Rain lashed several parts of Chennai on October 29. This led to severe waterlogging on the streets. Water also entered in the residential areas creating havoc in the daily lives. India Meteorological..