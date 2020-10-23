Global  
 

Tracking the Tropics | October 29, morning update

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Tracking the Tropics | October 29, morning update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Local pediatrician advises parents on treating molluscum, viral skin infection common with kids [Video]

Local pediatrician advises parents on treating molluscum, viral skin infection common with kids

Molluscum is a viral skin infection doctors say is very difficult to get rid of. Some parents tell ABC Action News they think their kids are getting it from their face masks. Story: https://bit.ly/3ovZHxl

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:50Published

Live updates: Hurricane Zeta targets Louisiana

 Zeta is expected to slam New Orleans with a direct hit on Wednesday. The Category 2 storm is gaining strength as it moves north in the Gulf of Mexico.
CBS News

Tropical Storm Zeta moves toward Gulf Coast after hitting Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

 Zeta, the 27th named storm in a busy Atlantic season, made landfall north of the ancient Mayan city of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.
USATODAY.com

US expats on watching the election unfold in America [Video]

US expats on watching the election unfold in America

Expatriate Americans living in the UK have described what it is like watchingthe election unfold from across the Atlantic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

